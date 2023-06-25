Marriage of twin sisters with twin brothers at Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) : It is said that marriage relationships are made in heaven. This seems to have come true in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara where twin sisters have been married to twin brothers. The rare incident triggered a lot of curiosity and discussion in the area.

In the Dhimri locality of Chhindwara, the twin brides and grooms arrived in a wedding procession for the rituals - placing garlands, and walking seven rounds around the holy fire. A lot of enthusiasm was also seen in people who came to see the marriage of twin couples.

Twin sisters, Lata and Lakshmi, were married to twin brothers, Aman and Rishabh, residents of Nagpur. When the wedding procession arrived, Lata garlanded Aman and Lakshmi garlanded Rishabh. The habits and appearances of both the twins are found to be similar.

Pandit, who was performing the marriage, said for the first time he was reciting mantras for such a wedding of twins couples. Pandit Pradeep Dwivedi, who has conducted about 1,000 marriages, said that he himself is reciting mantras for the first time in such a marriage in which both bride and groom are twins.

Pandit said that God must have tied the strings of this relationship because it is rarely seen that twin sisters and twin brothers get married. Kailash Kahar, a resident of Ward No. 29 Dhimri Mohalla, was happy that his twin daughters were getting married to twin brothers. Suraj Kahar, the younger brother of the twin sisters, said that the two sisters were never separated since birth and, now, even after marriage, they were going to live in the same house.