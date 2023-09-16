Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At least three persons were killed and several others were injured after a speeding private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to official sources, the accident took place at Javra State Highway 17 near Farnakhedi village under the Khachrod police station area limits. The injured were rushed to a hospital with the help of locals and the safe passengers were taken to their destination in another bus. Police have started an investigation into this incident, sources said.

Sources said, "A private bus carrying around 45 passengers was going towards Jodhpur from Indore via Ujjain. When the bus reached Farnakhedi village, around 75 kilometres from Ujjain, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus overturned. At least three passengers died in this incident while several others sustained injuries."

Sources further said, "Khachrod Police Station In-charge Narendra Parihar along with his team rushed to the spot on information and started a rescue operation. As many passengers were trapped in the bus, a crane was called to rescue the people. The rescue operation continued till late at night. The injured were immediately taken to Javra Hospital and Nagda Hospital in Ratlam district for treatment."

Traffic Inspector (TI) Narendra Singh Parihar, who also rushed to the spot on information confirmed the death of three passengers in this incident. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar and Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Farnakhedi Bharat Gurjar also reached the spot and took cognizance of the incident. ASP Nitish Bhargava, and ADM Anukul Jain also took stock of the incident and confirmed the deaths in the accident.

