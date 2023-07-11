Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and more than 30 others injured, when a tractor-trolly collided with a passenger bus, late Monday night, police said on Tuesday. "The mishap occurred near Tukeda village on the Bhind-Gwalior road at around 10.30 pm. The tractor trolly had stopped on a road. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the tractor-trolly," an official of the Malanpur police station said.

According to the police official, the residents of Pipadiya village of Gohad had gone to visit the Basaya Mata temple in the Morena district and the mishap took place while they were returning back.

"Upon receiving information, we reached the accident spot. Two deceased have been identified as Suganbai and Ramkatan Jatav, a passenger, who was traveling in the bus. Their bodies have been handed over to their relatives after post-mortem. Of the injured, 16 have been referred to different hospitals in Gwalior and their condition was critical," the official added.

He further said that the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act against the bus driver, who is absconding. "Efforts are on to nab the bus driver," the official added.

Meanwhile, in another tragic road accident, at least eight people were killed and seven others were injured after a tanker overturned on a tempo full of passengers in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.

