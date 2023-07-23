Rewa: A sarpanch who thrashed a man black and blue after tying him up and stripping him off in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district in 2021 was arrested on Saturday (July 22) following the video of the incident going viral on social media earlier this week.

The video shows the man half-naked with his underwear down to his knees and his arms tied behind the back. The accused Jawahar Singh, Sarpanch Piparhi village in the Hanuman police station area of the district, is seen slapping and punching the man in his face multiple times.

According to the inputs received by ETV Bharat, in May 2021, the sarpanch had called the victim home to discuss some matter related to pending payments over a rental vehicle. However, he held the victim hostage, stripped him, and tied him up before thrashing him badly. While the sarpanch is beating the man, one of his aides records the video. The victim was then left half-naked for several hours before he was finally let go.

After the video went viral earlier this week, the police took cognizance of the matter. They recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case against the accused sarpanch and two others and arrested them. Giving details about the case, Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said after the video went viral on social media, the police called and questioned the victim.

"The victim said the video is from May 2021. The sarpanch husband and his two other companions beat him up after holding him hostage at home over a land dispute and unpaid dues over a rented vehicle. Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered against the sarpanch and his other two companions under various sections. All the accused have been arrested and will be sent to jail after interrogation," the SP said.