Khargone: A 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match and died in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday. Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara felt uneasiness while bowling in the match on Saturday evening at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits of Khargone district, he said.

Banjara was brought dead to the hospital, Dr Vikas Talware of Badwah Civil Hospital said. He died of a heart attack, and the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he said. People who rushed Banjara to the hospital said he complained of chest pain during the match, Dr Talware said.