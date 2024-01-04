Bhopal: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in a road rage brawl during a procession of Lord Hanuman in Indore. According to the police, a group of men, who were also attending the 'Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri' attacked him and fled. The deceased identified as Shubham Raghuvanshi runs a biryani outlet near the Malwa Mill. He had come to take part in the procession with his friend Krishna Prajapati (29). A case has been registered at the Annapurna Police Station based on a complaint lodged by Raghuvanshi's father and an investigation is underway.

Raghuvanshi and his friend Prajapati started their journey from Mhow Naka. At around 7.30 am, a verbal duel ensued between Raghuvanshi, his friend and a group of men over a petty issue and that turned into a fight. The fight escalated and the gang attacked Raghuvanshi with a knife, stabbing him several times. They also attacked Prajapati when he tried to save his friend. Ultimately, Raghuvanshi was rushed to the local hospital, but was declared dead due to heavy bleeding.