MAN KO BEHLANE KE LIYE KHAYAL ACHA HAI CM CHOUHAN ON RAHUL GANDHIS REMARK OF CONGRESS GETTING 150 SEATS IN MP POLLS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for claiming Congress will won 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls later this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said "Man ko behlane ke liye, khayal acha hai (such thoughts are good to make yourself feel better).

"Man to behlane ke liye, baba (referring to Rahul Gandhi) khayal acha hai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Unko khayali pulao pakane hai to pakate rahe (if Rahul Gandhi wants to build castles in air, let him do)," CM Chouhan told ANI here.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "We had a very detailed meeting right now. Our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. What we did in Karnataka, we will repeat in Madhya Pradesh." He made the remarks after a meeting of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders from Madhya Pradesh in New Delhi on Monday.

Along with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and former CM Kamal Nath were also present in the meeting. Nonetheless, Gandhi refused to comment on the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath told reporters, "An important meeting took place in which we discussed the strategy for the assembly elections and how to safeguard the future of Madhya Pradesh.We all agree with what Rahul Gandhi has said (statement of Congress getting 150 seats in MP)." (ANI)