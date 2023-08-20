Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : A middle-aged man identified as Dilip Pawar allegedly killed his wife and daughter last night at their house in Badnagar in Ujjain district. The man later died by suicide. The killings took place after Dilip Pawar got into a ight with his family over a pet dog. Angered by this, he took out the sword and went to kill the dog.

During this, when his wife Ganga tried to stop him, she was killed. His daughter was also killed in the spur of the moment. During this, two of their sons saved their lives by running away from the spot. The injured children are being given treatment at the Badnagar government hospital. The Badnagar police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the killings took place in the wee hours of Saturday night. The accused Dilip Pawar was greatly irked at the barking of the pet dog and started beating it after midnight. It was found in the investigation that the accused was a habitual drinker. It was not known immediately whether he was in an inebriated condition when the ghastly incident took place. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and began investigation. The dead bodies were being shifted for post mortem.

