Man knocked down by BJP MLA's convoy in MP, protest staged for compensation

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man was knocked down by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's convoy in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district on Friday, according to sources. The deceased has been identified as Duryodhan Patel, a resident of Ataria village of the Hanumana police station area, and a truck driver by profession.

According to sources, Duryodhan parked his truck on the roadside and was heading towards his home. While crossing the road, the BJP MLA's convoy vehicle hit Patel and he died on the spot. Sources said that after the incident, the convoy didn't stop and left for Rewa. The convoy of BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh was passing through the Hanuman police station area of ​​Mauganj district, sources said. On receiving the information, the enraged family members kept the body on the road and blocked the highway for four hours and asked for compensation, they said.

Sources further said that the police were informed about the incident. Soon after the police stopped the convoy, however, the police let them off due to political pressure, sources said. Meanwhile, by 8 pm on Friday night, the new Collector of Mauganj Ajay Srivastava returning from Hanumana to Mauganj received the information and restored the traffic. Currently, the police started investigating the vehicles involved in the convoy with the help of CCTV footage at the Masuriha toll plaza.

Speaking about the incident, Mauganj SP Virendra Jain said that the police registered a case under 304A IPC and an investigation is underway. SP Jain said that an assurance of Rs 2 lakhs compensation has been given, after which the family members withdrew their protest. Later, the traffic was restored. The Superintendent of Police said that the deceased's family members have not claimed the involvement of the MLA's convoy in the accident.