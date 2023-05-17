Indore: The Indore Police has got access to the video recording of the incident that shows the gruesome scenes of a man strangulating his son to death. ETV Bharat accessed the graphic video but have chosen not to publish the same. In the said graphic video, the deceased seven-year-old child can be heard pleading to his father not to kill him, the man who was recording the incident could be heard saying that he has to kill him out of 'compulsion'.

The 26-year-old man's third wife has allegedly instigated him to commit the crime, police said. The man recorded the entire episode on camera and sent it to her through WhatsApp as proof. The accused who was on the run since Sunday was arrested along with his third wife on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria, told reporters that the accused has been identified as Shashipal Munde, aged 26 and a driver by profession. "Munde's third wife was very upset with the boy from the beginning. They often quarrel on the issue," he said.

Also read: Strangled with cycle chain, smashed head, slit throat: 3 boys kill friend in cold blood

Payal had given birth to a boy at her maternal home around three months ago. She had purportedly told her husband that she would return to his house only if he took his son away or kill him, Bhadoria said.

Though the accused had sent the video to her, she could not see it as she had blocked his mobile number. "I had also sent this video and a message to Payal that now my son will never trouble her as I have killed him," Munde said. However, the wife maintains that she is innocent and had never asked his husband to kill his son.