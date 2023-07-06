MAN EDITS SIDHI URINATION CASE PICTURE WITH NATIONAL FLAG CASE REGISTERED

Bhopal: A case has been registered against a man for editing Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi urination case picture with the national flag and uploading it on Twitter in the state capital. According to Station House Officer, Anil Bajpayee, a man lodged a complaint on July 5 in the Kamla Nagar police station of Bhopal that a person has tampered with the photo of the Sidhi urination case, edited it with the national flag and posted it on social media.

Based on a complaint, Kamala Nagar police registered a First Infomation Report (FIR) against the Twitter account holder. The Twitter account has been identified as Shafeeq2.0. According to the police, the man has hurt the sentiments of the general public, which will disturb the public peace as well. According to police sources, the accused is punishable under Section 465,469, 153A (1)(b), Section 67 of the IT Act and Section 02 National Honor Prevention Act 1971. However, the accused has not been arrested yet.

Also read: Sidhi urination case: Felt good after meeting Chief Minister, says victim

It may be recalled that the accused identified as Pravesh Shukla, a BJP functionary, allegedly peed on the victim, Dashmat Rawat, a tribal of the Kol community, on July 4. The incident came to light after a video, which was recorded on the instruction of the accused, went viral on social media. Pravesh Shukla was arrested under Sections 294 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of the tribal labourer, who faced humiliation by the alleged accused. Chouhan shared the images from the event on his Twitter handle, along with a short video. The Chief Minister also presented the labourer with an idol of Lord Ganesha, as a symbolic token of goodwill and blessings. “The mind is sad; Dashmat ji, this is an attempt to share your pain, I also apologise to you, for me the public is God!,” Chouhan said.