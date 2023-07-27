MAHAKAL PRIESTS WARN OMG 2 STARCAST AND DIRECTOR DEMANDS REMOVAL OF SCENES FROM MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The upcoming film "O My God 2," featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has found itself mired in a web of controversies that have left the nation divided. Calls for a boycott of the movie have been gaining momentum after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted it an 'A' certificate and imposed 20 cuts.

The storm of criticism erupted when priests and devotees of the revered Mahakaleshwar temple expressed their vehement displeasure over scenes allegedly shot within their sacred premises. They appealed to the censor board to remove these contentious scenes, citing concerns that the depiction of their temple in the movie could be offensive and sacrilegious.

Mahesh Pujari, the President of All India Pujari Sangh, echoed these sentiments, demanding utmost respect for religious sentiments and urging the Censor Board and even the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter. The demand for the removal of scenes featuring the Mahakal temple in the film was met with threats of potential FIRs (First Information Reports) being filed in multiple states.

In defence of the movie, Akshay Kumar asserted that there were no obscene scenes in the film and that they had taken great care to ensure the sentiments of the devotees and followers of Lord Mahakal were not hurt during the shooting. However, his reassurances failed to quell the growing anger and agitation.

The film, scheduled for release on 11th August, has been subject to severe criticism for allegedly containing objectionable content, particularly concerning the Mahakaleshwar temple. The discontent has primarily stemmed from the Pandits, Pujaris, and devotees closely associated with the revered site.

In response to the escalating situation, the priests have issued a firm demand to the censor board: all scenes filmed within the Mahakal temple premises must be expunged from the movie. They have also called on the film's director to comply with their request, warning of potential legal repercussions, including FIRs, that could target the film's producer, director, and Akshay Kumar himself, across the entire nation.

As the release date approaches, the controversy shows no signs of abating, with public opinion remaining deeply divided. Proponents of the film argue for artistic freedom and creative expression, while the opposing faction insists on the utmost respect for religious sanctity and protection of sacred sites from any perceived desecration.

The situation has put the CBFC in the spotlight, raising questions about the certification process and its efficacy in safeguarding religious sensitivities. While the film industry has often been a platform for social commentary and artistic exploration, this episode highlights the delicate balance between creative freedom and cultural reverence. As the nation watches closely, the fate of "O My God 2" hangs in the balance, and the controversy continues to reverberate throughout the country.