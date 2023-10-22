MADHYA PRADESH UNREST IN BJP OVER TICKET DISTRIBUTION PARTY MEN HECKLE UNION MINISTER BHUPENDRA YADAV

Jabalpur: All is not well in the BJP in Madhya Pardsh, which goes to polls this year. Disgruntled party workers not only came to blows but also pushed Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and assaulted the guards engaged for his security.

All hell broke loose after former BJP state unit President of Yuva Morcha Abhilash Pandey was given ticket. The rival group of Pandey especially supporters of former ministers Sharad Jain, Kamlesh Aggarwal and Dheeraj Pateria who were at the BJP office faced the wrath of party men.

BJP workers, who rushed to the divisional office, raised slogans against the party state president VD Sharma and protested against the party top brass for giving ticket to Pandey. Former minister Sharad Jain, Leader of Opposition Kamlesh Aggarwal and supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party's former Yuva Morcha president Dheeraj Pateria took lead in the protest.

Protesters' disconent stemmed from the fact that Abhilash Pandey allegedly does not live at the assembly constituency and instead, he stays in West Assembly. They threatened not to support Pandey, who is an 'outsider'.

They alleged that the ticket was given to Pandey at the behest of Vishnu Dutt Sharma as he is considered close to Sharma though earlier, there was talk that he might contest against Tarun Bhanot from Jabalpur West Assembly. MP Rakesh Singh was fielded against Tarun Bhanot.

Sources said Dheeraj Pateria and Kamlesh Aggarwal were ticket aspirants this time. Former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Dheeraj Pateria was expecting ticket. In the last assembly elections, he was called to the party and was hopeful that this time the BJP would give him the ticket.