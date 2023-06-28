MADHYA PRADESH TWO FINED ON SUSPICION OF WITCHCRAFT LODGE COMPLAINT

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Two youth were fined by a village Panchayat in Gorakhpur in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on the suspicion that they were involved in witchcraft and also forced people to drink urine. The villagers have also alleged that the youth exhort money from the people after practicing witchcraft.

However, rubbishing all the allegations, the youth approached the Lakhnadon police station on May 25 with a complaint against the villagers. They claimed that the police did not take any action for a month. And hence, on Tuesday, June 27, they approached the Seoni District Superintendent of Police Ramji Srivastava seeking his intervention.

The youth claimed that false allegations have been made against them that they practice witchcraft. They further claimed that villagers imposed a fine on them for approaching the police. They also said they have been threatened by the village panchayat that they will not be allowed to stay in the village. They also claimed that the village panchayat has said that anyone speaking to them would be fined Rs 15,000.

Police said that earlier they did not conduct an investigation as the complaint was oral. "Now, we have received a written complaint. We will investigate the case and necessary action will be taken only after a detailed investigation," an official attached to Lakhandon police station said.

