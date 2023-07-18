Vidisha: Two and a half year old girl fell into a borewell in Kajaria Barkheda village of Pathariya police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Vidisha district, . The open borewell is about 20 feet deep. The girl has fallen into a borewell. The local police are on the spot and have initiated rescue operations, said Vidisha Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer.

On March 15, a 7-year-old boy had fallen into fell into a borewell after he was chased by troupe of monkeys reportedly died in the same district. He was stuck in the borewll for over 24 hours when the rescue team's marathon efforts in his extraction fructified. The team rushed the boy to a government hospital in an ambulance which was on standby near.

The doctors declared the boy as dead on arrival. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his condolence message, said he was saddened by the demise of Lokesh. "He could not be saved even after our tireless efforts. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this loss," he said. The CM also said his government will always stand with the bereaved family in the critical hour of grief.

More details are awaited.