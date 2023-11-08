Tribal girl's body carried on make-shift stretcher due to lack of ambulance in Sidhi

Sidhi: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, family members of a tribal girl, who died after falling into a well, were forced to take her body home in a make-shift stretcher due to lack of ambulance in Sidhi district of the state, sources said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media causing an uproar among the people.

The incident is said to have taken place on 7th of November, Tuesday. According to Semaria police station in-charge Rajesh Pandey, the deceased identified as Pole Kol, daughter of Hanuman Kol, aged 18 years, a resident of village Thakur Deva in Sidhi district, died after falling into a well in the village. The family members had taken the body to a hospital in Semaria for post-mortem.

Once the post-mortem was done, the family left to take the body home. However, the family could not find an ambulance for the body leaving the family members high and dry. With no vehicle in sight, the family members swung into action and made a make-shift stretcher out of a bamboo stick and a sheet of cloth.