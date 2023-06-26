MADHYA PRADESH TOURIST GUIDE FOUND DEAD UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES IN GWALIOR SUICIDE SUSPECTED

Gwalior: A 25-year-old popular tourist guide was on Monday found dead under mysterious circumstances on the foothills of Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Kalu, who was working as a tourist guide in Gwalior for the past several years.

He was found dead by the passersby on the foothills of the Gwalior Fort early today morning. The locals informed the concerned police station after which a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body was sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. However, preliminary investigation has suggested that Kalu committed suicide by jumping off the cliff in an inebriated condition.

Police said that that Kalu was addicted to smack and he used to smoke smack everyday. It is learnt that he had left the job of a tourist guide recently due to his addiction to drugs. CSP Sandeep Malviya while confirming the death of the tourist guide, too said that the deceased was addicted to drug. The family members have said that Kalu used to come home in an inebriated condition.

In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that Kalu fell from the fort in a drunken state or he has committed suicide. The matter is being investigated further, police said. The deceased has been a popular name among the tourists to Gwalior Fort. Despite being a Class 5 passout, Kalu was fluent in as many as 22 foreign languages and would guide the tourists from several countries in Gwalior.

Significantly, Kalu spent his most part of his life guiding the tourists in Gwalior.