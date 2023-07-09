Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and all 30 ministers in the Cabinet held a 'tiffin party' at the CM's residence here on Saturday night.

The special thing about this dinner, which was held after the Cabinet meeting, was that all the 30 ministers reached the CM's house with tiffins. The CM and the ministers sat together and then feasted on delicious home-cooked food.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Video shows man licking another person's feet after being forced to do so in moving vehicle; 2 held

The Ministers, belonging to various regions of the state, including Bundelkhand, Malwa, and Vindhya, brought food items which were well-known in their area. Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, who hails from the Sanwer region, had brought special Malwa sweets. State transport minister Govind Singh came with 'Bundeli' dishes like 'pakoras' (snacks), and Jowar roti.

Among other dishes which the Ministers brought was the well-known famous 'Chironji barfi', a type of sweet from Bundelkhand. Ministers Gopal Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh brought food items from the Bundeli region. Ministers Brijendra Pratap Singh, Narottam Mishra, Mahendra Singh Bhadoria, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, and Brijendra Yadav got dishes like 'Kadhi'.

The Chief Minister called the tiffin party as only a few months are left to the Assembly polls to be held in the state. The political parties in the state have started preparations for the polls. Sources in the BJP said that the concept of the 'tiffin party' was given by BJP national president JP Nadda, who feels that by eating together, people stay united.

"We enjoyed the tiffin party. This was not only a dinner but a give and take of love," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Cop allegedly slaps woman after her minor son's death by snake bite in Shahdol; attached