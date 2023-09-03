MADHYA PRADESH THREE OF A FAMILY INCLUDING 4 YEAR OLD DIE BY SUICIDE

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their four-year-old kid died by suicide in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place in Keshariganj village under Prithvipur police station area of Niwari, came to light after neighbours saw them hanging from outside the window and informed police. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Anand alias Chowki Raikwar, his 20-year-old wife Rakhi and son Manish.

On getting information about the incident, the sub-divisional police officer along with a team from Prithvipur police station reached the spot and sent the three bodies for post-mortem.

"We received information that the trio was hanging inside the house. We came to know that the man had returned from his in-laws house along with his wife and son yesterday. Neighbours had last seen the family on Saturday and were shocked to find them dead. No suicide note was found at the spot. It is not clear as to why the family took such a drastic step," police said.

The villagers were in shock and mourning the three deaths. They said that it is not clear whether the couple took the step due to financial stress or some other issue. Police said investigations are on and they were waiting for the post-mortem report. Also, forensic teams have been roped in, police added

In July, a man, his wife and two children died by suicide in Bhopal. Police said that the couple poisoned their children and then hanged themselves. A suicide note was recovered from the spot and it seemed that financial stress drove the couple to take the drastic step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline -9152987821 that is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.