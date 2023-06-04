Madhya Pradesh: 'Thirsty' villagers unearth Shivling while digging well

Khandwa(Madhya Pradesh): When a group of villagers, who were digging a well in Barar village under Piplod police station area of Khandwa district, they had hardly any idea that they would get a surprise of their lives. They got a Shivling popping out of nowhere.

Also read: Allahabad HC orders scientific investigation of shivling-like structure inside Gyanvapi mosque

The well was being dug publicly by the villagers. There is water crisis in Brar village. To get rid of this, the Panchayat decided to dig a public well in the village. A place was fixed near the village. Excavation was being done at this place for the last few days. Villager Vijay Singh Darbar told that the well is being dug here by the Gram Panchayat about ten feet away from the ancient stepwell. On Sunday, when some of them were removing soil with the help of axe and shovel, they found the Shivling.

The Shivling is about two and a half feet high. Some villagers said that there must have been a temple near the well. Village secretary Jitendra Singh Chauhan said that the well is being dug in the village under the government scheme. The finding has evoked enthusiasm from villagers as the occasion provided them with an opportunity to worship the Lord Shiva. Besides doing jalabhishek, offering water, the faithfuls offered flowers to the Shivaling.