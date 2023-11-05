MADHYA PRADESH TEACHER SUSPENDED AFTER HE SKIPS ELECTION DUTY EXPRESSES DESIRE TO GET MARRIED FIRST

Maihar(Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher was suspended after he wrote a letter to the government complaining about his bachelorhood and demanding a bride in Madhya Pradesh's Maiher. The teacher, identified as Akhilesh Kumar Mishra (35), teaches Sanskrit at Mahudar Higher Secondary School in Amarpatan in the Maiher district. He got orders to report for poll duty and a training cap on October 16-17. However, he didn't join them.

On October 27, Akhilesh received a show cause notice asking for his explanation for his negligence in a 'work of national importance.' Akhilesh on October 30 replied to the notice. His letter was titled 'Point To Point Reply.' In his reply, the teacher wrote, "My entire life is being spent without a wife, all my nights are wasted. First, get me married, only then I will join the election duties."

In the letter, he demanded Rs 3.5 lakh in dowry and loan sanction for a flat in Singrauli Tower or Samadriya. Apart from this, at the end of his letter, Akhilesh Mishra wrote, "What to do? I have no words. You are an ocean of knowledge."

After receiving the strange letter from the teacher, the administration suspended him from service on November 2. Collector Anurag Verma said, "The teacher has been suspended for refusing work of national importance and demanding dowry. Taking and giving dowry is a social evil and cannot be accepted under any circumstances. "