MADHYA PRADESH SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAN POSTERS REPLACE MAHATMA GANDHI WITH LORD GANESHA SHIVA

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): It seems that the Chhatarpur district panchayat has assigned Gods to ensure cleanliness at the premises of one of its offices.

In the posters of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', Mahatma Gandhi has been replaced by Lord Shiva and Ganesha. The Janpad Panchayat in Chhatarpur has put up these posters on the walls of its office, particularly in places where people have a tendency to spit paan or gutka.

In the posters, one can find Gandhiji's spectacles but instead of the photograph of the Father of the Nation, there are Ganesha and Shiva. The posters under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' are part of the drive against spitting and soiling the surroundings.

There are over 100 villages under Janpad Panchayat. The panchayat is responsible for ensuring the welfare of these villages. But, officials seem to have left it to the Almighty to ensure cleanliness. Posters along with slogans have been put up on the walls and below which, it is stated that these are on the instructions of the chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat in Chhatarpur.

When contacted, CEO of Janpad Panchayat Chandrasen said that the matter is serious and he would look into whether such a thing has actually occurred or not. Such posters will be pulled down immediately, he said.

Chandrasen further said these posters may have been put up during the tenure of former CEO Mazhar Ali. He said that the reason as to why these posters were put up will have to be probed into.