Shahdol: Students at the 'Government Secondary School' in Bhursi in the Gohparu block of Shahdol district have to keep themselves updated on weather forecasts rather than the latest trends in education. This is because, the school with its dilapidated roof and walls turns into a virtual pool on rainy days with the students having to carry umbrellas and raincoats beforehand to protect them and their books from being spoiled.

Amid trumpeting by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government about the 'CM Rise' schools to provide “quality education” to students in the state, scores of children at the Shahdol school of the state are literally craving for a proper roof above their heads which they have to cover with umbrellas on rainy days.

Also read: Four schools share one campus in Bihar

More importantly, the building poses a danger for life amid a risk of a dangerous collapse. The condition of the dilapidated school has caused an uproar among the people especially among the students and their parents, who are worried about the well being of their wards. The dilapidated condition of the school has been highlighted by a recent video which has gone viral on the social media.

In the video shot on a rainy day, the students are seen sitting on benches inside the classrooms carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats. In the video which has gone viral on the social media, the rainwater is seen dripping into the classroom from the broken roof amid heavy rain outside. The video has exposed the apathy of the state government at a times when the Shivraj Singh Chouhan is claiming to set up as many as 9000 'CM Rise' schools to provide quality education to the students at government schools.

When asked to comment on the video showing the poor condution of the school in Shahdol, Tribal AC of the district, Anand Rai Sinha said that there are “many schools where the buildings leak water”. “I have also sent my engineer, and told CO Gohparu about the matter and have also sent the video to the principal.

I have already given clear instructions two days back that children should not be made to sit in dilapidated buildings as their safety is the priority for us,” he said.