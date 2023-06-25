Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday night visited the well-known Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and offered her prayers. Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi-led government had come to Indore to participate in several programmes. From there, she reached Ujjain and first visited the Mahakaleshwar temple.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country. Irani, whenever comes to Ujjain, makes it a point to pay obeisance at the temple. Her visit to the holy city was delayed by four hours and she reached the temple at around 9 pm. Irani offered prayers to Lord Shiva inside the sanctum sanctorum. She also took blessings from 'Nandi'.

Smriti Irani was presented with a photo of Lord Mahakal by the office-bearers of the Mahakal Prabandhak Samiti, which manages the temple. According to Irani, several people asked her to seek something from Lord Mahakal. "But for me worshipping Lord Shiva at the temple is everything," added the Minister. She was accompanied by local BJP leaders, office-bearers, and party workers.

Irani then returned to Indore. Indore BJP office-bearers said later in the night Irani also visited the famous 'Chappan Dukan' in Indore and tasted chat varieties there. Local BJP leaders said that Irani's visit to Indore and Ujjain has boosted the morale of the party workers. Elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held before November 2023 and BJP is aiming to retain power in the state.

