MADHYA PRADESH SIDHI URINATION VICTIM GETS RS FIVE LAKH AID

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Sidhi District Magistrate Saket Malviya on late Thursday night announced that the tribal labourer, who was subjected to an appalling act of humiliation, was given a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

The Sidhi District Magistrate in a Tweet in Hindi said, "As per the directions of the Chief Minister, Dashmat Rawat has been provided with a relief amount of Rs five lakh. A financial help of Rs 1.50 lakh has also been sanctioned for the construction of his house."

A political storm erupted in Madhya Pradesh after a video had gone viral in which the accused Pravesh Shukla was found in an inebriated state, with a cigarette on his mouth while taking a leak on Rawat, who was seen sitting on the stairs of a commercial building.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat at his official residence. Chouhan also personally apologised to the labourer for the incident and sought to convey his sincere remorse. The CM also honoured Rawat by presenting an idol of Lord Ganesha, as a symbolic token of goodwill and blessings.

Rawat expressed happiness on meeting the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh had arrested the perpetrator Pravesh Shukla, who was booked under sections 294 (obscene acts), and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Pravesh Shukla.

