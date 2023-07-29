MADHYA PRADESH SHOCKER CLASS 12 STUDENT ALLEGEDLY STABBED TO DEATH BY JUNIOR AFTER BRAWL OVER SMOKING CIGARETTES IN INDORE

Indore: In a shocking incident, a class 12 student was stabbed to death allegedly by his junior after a brawl triggered over smoking of cigarettes outside their school in Tukoganj area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, officials said. The accused, who also received head injuries in the incident has been detained by the police and a case of murder has been registered into the incident.

The deceased student has been identified as Samarth Kushwaha It is learnt that a brawl broke out at the Vivekanand school under Tukoganj police station limits in Indore on Friday. It is said that the dispute arose over smoking of cigarettes by the students. But different versions with regard to the incident are being narrated by the two groups of the students.

Also read: Shocking: Class 12 student dies after being stabbed by classmate in school in Karnal

The seniors alleged that the accused junior student attacked the senior after he threatened to complain to the teacher about the juniors smoking cigarettes inside the school premises. On the other hand, the accused has disputed the allegations by the seniors saying that the seniors beat up a student for sharing a video showing the former smoking cigarettes.

According to the accused student, the seniors threatened him to beat again which prompted him to buy a knife for “self defence”. He said that when the seniors attacked him on Friday afternoon, he took out the knife and stabbed the student. Reports said that coincidentally, the in-charge of the Palasia police station Jitendra Singh Yadav was passing by at the time the attack took place.

According to Yadav, he rushed to the spot to save the student. However, by the time, the victim was taken to the hospital, he had succumbed to his injuries. Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said that the accused has been detained in the case. Besides, a murder case has also been registered into the murder case, he said.