Indore: In a shocking incident, a bank security guard shot dead two people while eight people were injured over a petty argument over walking dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night, sources said. The incident has been reported from Khajrana police station area of Indore last night. According to local sources, an argument broke out between the security guard identified as Rajpal Yadav and another man in the locality over walking pet dogs which escalated between the two sides.

Sources said that Yadav, who is working as a security guard in the Bank of Baroda went home and brought his 12 Bore rifle. In a bit of rage, the security guard opened fire on the opposite side. In the firing incident, two people were killed while eight others have been injured, a police official said. The slain have been identified as Vimal and Rahul.

Additional DCP, Indore, Amarendra Singh while confirming the incident said that the accused bank security guard has been arrested. The 12 bore rifle of the security guard has also been seized by the police, the Indore Additional DCP said. Singh said that soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the spot which took the bodies into custody for post-mortem.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, he said. The video of the firing incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. “The dispute of keeping the dog and taking it for a ride has now become very violent. In Indore, the security guard of the bank shot dead 8 people in the same dispute. 2 people have died. 6 injured,” a netizen wrote in a post while sharing the purported video of the bank guard shooting at the people from the balcony of the house.