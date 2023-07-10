Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Police has registered a case against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar.

The Indore Police had on late Saturday night booked Digvijaya Singh in connection with his post on Golwalkar, who was the longest-serving head of the RSS.

"Following a complaint by one Rajkumar Ghavri, a worker of the RSS, we have registered a case against Digvijaya Singh under section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act 1989," an official of the Ajak police station said.

The Indore Police had filed FIR against Singh at the Tukoganj police station following a complaint filed by local lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi. The FIR in Indore was registered on Saturday night against Singh under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

As per the FIR filed in Indore, Joshi in his complaint alleged that Singh had shared a controversial poster bearing the name and picture of "Guruji" to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus. The complaint also claimed Singh's Facebook post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of RSS workers and the entire Hindu community.

Singh on Saturday tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to MS Golwalkar. Golwalkar, who was the second 'Sarsanghachalak' was quoted as saying he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards, and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him. Golwalkar, who was popularly known as "Guruji" headed the organisation from 1940-73.

