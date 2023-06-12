MADHYA PRADESH SCHOOL HIJAB ROW MUNICIPALITY ASKS SCHOOL MD TO SUBMIT REPLY IN THREE DAYS

Damoh Madhya Pradesh In a major development in the Ganga Jamna School row in Madhya Pradesh s Damoh district the municipality issued a notice to the Managing Director of Ganga Jamna School and directed him to submit the reply within three days According to sources the notice stated that he should present all the documents related to the construction of Ganga Jamna School Otherwise after three days the school building will be demolishedAccording to municipality sources no property in the name of Ganga Jamna School was registered in the municipal documents but the land on which the school was constructed was registered in the name of Mohammad Shaheed Khan son of the director of the school Mohammad Idreesh Khan Also read Madhya Pradesh school Hijab controversy Ink attack on District Education OfficerApart from this a new building is under construction behind the school Probably the new building is being constructed for the Higher Secondary School Sources said that the Management Committee has not taken permission from the municipality for the construction of the school earlier and the construction of the new building now Hence a notice has been issued to demolish the school buildingNotably the notice was issued on Sunday According to the notice Tuesday would be the last day to give a reply to the administration Meanwhile Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the illegal constructions of Ganga Jamna School will be razed like a pack of cardsAccording to sources a major controversy erupted when posters of toppers from the school began to circulate on the internet The surprising aspect of these posters was that all the female students shown were wearing hijabs Some of these females were Hindus and Jains which created resentment It was alleged that the girl students were forced to wear hijabs