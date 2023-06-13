Bhopal Fire which broke out at Satpura Bhawan which houses offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government here was doused completely after an ordeal of 13 hours on Tuesday an official said No casualties have been reported in the fire The firefighting team first declared the fire as doused at 4 am The fire tender called from Airport was dispatched back to base However the fire reignited in a short while forcing the Airport fire tender to return to join the dousing exercise The fire was finally put out at around 7 am At first the fire broke out on the third floor at around 4 pm It quickly spread up to the sixth floor The fire reportedly originated from a shortcircuit reported in an airconditioner on the third floor The alert officials present inside the building helped their staff safely evacuate soon after the fire broke out No casualties have been reported in the fire a fire official saidMultiple fire tenders were retained at the spot and were involved in the cooling exercise even after the fire was completely doused Three floors were completely ravaged by the fire The assessment of the damages will be undertaken by the fire and rescue services personnel Since the building houses offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government authorities had called fire tenders from Army AAI and facilities of oil companies The airport firetender led by RK Gupta said the fire was not difficult to control but the water scarcity took a toll on the fire dousing exercise If we have had adequate water the entire fire could have been controlled in 3 hours he saidBhopal Collector who along with the Municipal Commissioner stayed all night to oversee the fire dousing exercise said that the incident will be probed The Bhopal Collector said that the investigation will go into details of how the fire originated The Collector also declared the fire as doused