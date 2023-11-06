MADHYA PRADESH RATS STEAL 60 LIQUOR BOTTLES AT CHHINDWARA POLICE STATION ONE TRAPPED

Chhindwara: Forget about human robbers. Police in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh are dealing with different underground thieves. In a rather bizarre, rats have allegedly consumed at least 60 bottles of liquor seized by the police. The interesting case of theft has left the police in a tizzy as the seized liquor is to be produced in the court of law for further legal proceedings.

Sources said that the interesting case has come to light inside the Kotwali police station where the rats have challenged the police to arrest them. But the police was not going to lag behind in this. The police has laid a trap and “arrested” one rat, the rest of the rats are absconding, an official said. Sources said that illegal liquor along with other items seized during the police action are kept safe in the warehouse of the police station so that it can be presented as evidence in the court.

However, rats have sipped about 60 bottles of country liquor kept in the warehouse, an official said. Troubled by the rats, the police have also installed traps to catch them. The police has also got success in catching one rat, however, more rats are continuously creating terror by stealing the goods. Police sources say that the rats have not only damaged the liquor bottles but also other important documents.

Police said it is facing the challenge of presenting evidence in the court of law. Sources said that police is not the only department frustrated by the terror of rats as almost all the offices of other departments are also facing the same problem. Apart from the district hospital, education department, collector's office and other departments are troubled by rats.