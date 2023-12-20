Betul: The Rajjad community of Betul who claim themselves to be descendants of the Pandavas from Mahabharata era, keep their date with their ancient tradition of dancing and singing, while rolling over the ritualistic bed made of thorny bushes, on Tuesday.

Their unique tradition spans five days in December, involving the decoration of a thorn bed and a ritual of song and dance over it. This tradition symbolises deep devotion to god aiming to alleviate community suffering and foster prosperity.

According to the community, the tradition is practised during the Hindu month of Aghan. Thorny bushes are collected worshipped and sanctified before the ritual. People of the community including the children to the village elders, lie down on this bed of thorny bushes, despite the wounds, members of the community celebrate the pain.

Belief, customs stem from Mahabharata- The tradition's origin involves the Pandavas who had gone to the jungle to hunt, they were thirsty and couldn’t find a pond or any water body to quench their thirst. Later, they found a Bhil community boy named Nahal and asked him for directions. The boy agreed to direct but with one condition- they would have to marry their sister to him. Since the Pandavas had no sister, upon this predicament, the Pandavas adopted a local Korku girl named Bhondai as their sister and got her married to Nahal, the groom from Bhil community, which derives its name from bow and arrow they use.

After the wedding, Nahal came up with another condition. To prove their devotion and loyalty towards their sister, he insisted the Pandavas to roll over the thorny bushes as part of their farewell to their newly-wed sister ‘Vidai’ (farewell).