Gwalior: The parents of Anju, the married woman from Rajasthan who has crossed the border to meet her Facebook friend in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan is in the radar of security agencies, sources said on Tuesday. Sources said that the security agencies have started monitoring Anju's parents in Dwarf village of Tekanpur in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh where they are currently staying.

Significantly, Anju's has been a family of BSF jawans. Her grandfather was posted at Tekanpur BSF Academy where her uncle is also posted currently. Sources said that besides Anju's relatives, many others from the village in Gwalior are posted in the BSF and Army. Ever since Anju's crossing the border to meet her friend in Pakistan came to light, the entire village has come under the radar of the security agencies especially Anju's parents.

Anju, a mother of two, from Bhiwadi area of Alwar district in Rajasthan reportedly arrived in Pakistan on July 21. According to Anju's husband, Arvind, she had left home on the pretext of sightseeing in Rajasthan capital Jaipur but did not return home. Arvind said he only came to know through the media that Anju had escaped to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah.

It is learnt that Anju and Nasrullah have been friends on Facebook for the past many years now. Pertinently, Anju had reportedly married Arvind after converting to Christianity. Anju was born in Kailor district in Uttar Pradesh and had shifted to Alwar in Rajasthan after marriage with her husband Arvind.