MADHYA PRADESH POLLS YOUNG VOTERS TO DETERMINE FATE OF WINNING PARTY

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, young voters are going to play a decisive role in the victory or defeat of the candidate. There are 22,36000 young voters in the state, who will use their franchise for the first time.

However, the number of youth between 22 to 29 years is 1,41, 76000. The number of young voters between 18 to 29 years in the state is more than 1,63,00000. The number of young voters in the state has increased compared to the last assembly elections.

In Madhya Pradesh, the highest number of voters are in the age group of 30 to 39 years. Their number is 1,45,03,508. This time, the Election Commission has taken many measures to add the names of young voters to the voter list. The Election Commission made arrangements to add the names of the youth even before they turned 18 years of age. Also, their names were added in several phases throughout the year.

The number of youth voters aged 18 to 19 years in the state is 22, 36,564. These voters will more or less exercise their franchise for the first time. The number of young voters between 20 to 29 years old in the state is 1,41,76,780. The number of voters aged 30 to 39 years is 1,45,3508. The number of voters aged between 40 to 49 years is 1,6,87,673. The number of voters between 50 to 59 years is 74, 85, 436. The number of voters aged between 60 to 69 years is 43,45,064. The number of voters between 70 to 79 years is 19,72,260. The number of voters above 80 years of age is 6,53, 640.

Young voters played a decisive role in 2018

In the 2018 assembly elections, the number of youth in the age group of 18 to 19 years in Madhya Pradesh was approximately 23 lakh. Whereas the number of youth voters between 20 to 29 years was 1, 37, 83,383. The number of young voters aged 18 to 29 years in the state was 1, 60,0000.