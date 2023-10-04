Bhopal: The rise and fall of Kailash Vijayvargiya has been the talk of political spectrum for quite some time especially after the 2021 West Bengal polls when the BJP fancied its chances of dethroning the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

The BJP's making of Vijayvargiya, a leader from Madhya Pradesh and whose political acumen was tested as an organiser in the North Indian state with no expertise in handling politics in the eastern state the Bengal in-charge, surprised everyone. Many view his role as Bengal minder as an ascension till 2021 West Bengal assembly polls which saw the saffron party bit the dust badly losing the elections despite Modi hype and anti-incumbency against the Trinamool government.

Many in West Bengal was relieved when the Madhya Pradesh leader was shunted out from the eastern state, where, according to local BJP leaders, Vijyavargiya miscued and lost the plot. According to his party colleagues, Vijayvargiya's 'faulty planning' in terms of candidate selection and campaign strategy cost BJP dear in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Left in the lurch in home state after Bengal debacle, Vijayvargiya has apparently been sidelined. Last week, the BJP released its second list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh which goes to polls this year.

Surprisingly, Vijayvargiya found his name in the list. The party has decided to filed him from assembly constituency no. 1. Since the ticket was announced, Vijayvargiya was seen suddenly getting active. The degree of his public outreach has suddenly increased with the laeder attending more number of meetings and chalking out a strategy to win the seat.

On being fielded from Indore-1, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Although I had said that I do not want to contest in the elections, but senior leaders of the party gave me some directions. I was in a conundrum and after the announcement was made, I was left surprised. I am privileged that I got the opportunity to participate in electoral politics and I will try to fulfil the party’s expectations,” he said.

On Tuesday, he met the workers of Ward No. 4 at Baba Shri Garden. During the meeting, he launched an attack on Congress. "Sonia ji had given an affidavit in the court that there was no person named Ram. This is imaginary and is a Ram Manas novel. The arrogant people have formed an alliance taking Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Stalin on bard," Vijayvargiya said at the meeting.

He alleged that the Congress is trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma. "Can anyone from this country wipe out Sanatan Dharma? he questioned. "Voting for Congress means supporting Pakistan. Because these people support people of a particular class for vote politics and appease them."

Though far away from West Bengal, he cited an instance from West Bengal where the leader said he along with other party laeders were mobbed by Muslims and were on the verge of being attacked.