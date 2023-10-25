Bhopal: In order to make a dent in BJP's citadel, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh is putting its money on close relatives of saffron party candidates.

In a well-orchestrated move, Congress has fielded Nidhi Jain, wife of BJP MLA Shailendra's younger brother, against him. That means the election contest is between brother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Nidhi Jain had earlier also contested the mayor's election. Her husband Sunil Jain is an MLA from Deori.

Party leaders believe that relatives of BJP leaders are pitted against them, the move will ensure a vote swing in its favour. The logic is if two people from the same family face each other, then there will be a division of votes.

Party leaders believe that relatives of BJP leaders are pitted against them, the move will ensure a vote swing in its favour. The logic is if two people from the same family face each other, then there will be a division of votes.

In such a situation, along with the party's traditional vote bank, Congress hopes to garner more votes which the party never used to get. In many seats of the state, Congress has tried to create new equations by playing the 'caste-relatives card'. The Congress roped in former MLA Girijashankar, who switched sides with Congress on September 10.

Girijashankar is the brother of Sitasaran Sharma, who is likely to contest from the BJP.

Girijashankar is the brother of Sitasaran Sharma, who is likely to contest from the BJP. Against Devtalab Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, his nephew Padmesh Gautam has been made the candidate. Padmesh is a member of District Panchayat. Padmesh had defeated Rahul Gautam by 1,400 votes in the District Panchayat elections held a year ago.

In the last assembly elections, the Congress stood third in Devtalab, while Girish Gautam won by only 1,180 votes. Padmesh Gautam is the son of Girish Gautam from Niwari. Congress has made Amit Rai its candidate. Amit was in the BJP until a few days ago. He was also a member of the District Panchayat. Amit's mother Saroj Rai is the District Panchayat President from BJP.