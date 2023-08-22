Bhopal: The BJP is betting big in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to the hustings late this year. It's an acid test for BJP poll managers, led by Amit Shah, who has visited the state four times in 40 days.

The desperation seems more and the urgency greater. It's more because the party suffered a debacle in Karnataka in May and doesn't want to taste another defeat to go to the next year's big-ticket general elections. The BJP has already announced the candidates' list for 39 seats three months before the elections. According to poll observers, Shah is trying to test the waters in Madhya Pradesh, which has become his party's laboratory of experiment.

Now, questions arise will these formulas be able to guarantee victory for the party? Shah and his coterie in BJP look confident of orchestrating a win again to give the party an edge before the next year's general elections. The confidence apart, BJP's Chanakya also faces a tough road ahead in uniting the warring party members and leaders in the state. He is facing an uphill task in keeping the flock together in some constituencies where party leaders are having differences. Shah, a hard taskmaster, has tasked party leaders and workers to work in tandem to ensure victory at any cost.

Giving key responsibility to Narendra Singh Tomar, and tasking MLAs from outside states to work on a war footing keeping in mind the assembly polls are two of his key moves. Again he has to anchor a fine balance between CM Shivraj Singha and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

So far, the BJP government has been successful in keeping anti-incumbency in check. The party wants to publicise the factor before going to seek mandates. But Shah worked out a formula so that the anger of workers should not get publicised. Gwalior and Chambal can be the party's weakest links. So far, Shah's presence has instilled enthusiasm in the organisation.