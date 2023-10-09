MADHYA PRADESH POLLS BJP ANNOUNCES 57 MORE CANDIDATES SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TO FIGHT FROM BUDHNI

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from his traditional Budhni seat with the BJP on Monday announcing the names of 57 more candidates for the assembly polls to be held next month.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra will fight from the Datia seat, according to the list of the candidates released by the BJP. The BJP's central election committee comprising party chief J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders had approved the names of these 57 candidates at its meeting on October 1.