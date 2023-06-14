Rewa Madhya Pradesh In a shocking incident a youth shot dead a pet dog in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening police said on Wednesday According to police officials the incident occurred inside the jurisdiction of the Baikunthpur police station A complaint was filed by the dog s owner Arun Prasad Mishra The accused has been identified as Prince Mishra As per the complaint in the past the accused several times tried to enter Arun Prasad Mishra s honey factory in Pimpri village with the aim of stealing things Arun s dog on seeing the accused used to frequently bark at him said SDOP Naveen Tiwari The complainant and the accused lived in the same area they added Also read School teacher terminated for giving birth to third child in Madhya Pradesh approaches court On Tuesday evening at around 6 PM when the accused was passing near Arun s house the dog started barking at him Angered by the dog s barking Prince went to his own house picked up a pistol returned to Arun s house and shot at the dog and fled from the spot the police added A veterinarian was called at the spot but the dog died during treatment they said Police said Prince had threatened the complainant in the past that he would kill the dog We suspect that the dog was becoming an obstacle for the accused who intended to steal things and hence he shot the dog dead A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code IPC and we have started a hunt to trace the accused added Tiwari Also read MP Three minor children charred to death in gas cylinder blast during wedding ceremony in Bhind