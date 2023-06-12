Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh A family conducted funeral rites for their daughter though she was still alive The incident took place in the Amkhera locality of Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Parents performed the last rites for their daughter named Anamika Dubey for marrying a nonHindu person As the girl went ahead with her marriage her family members offered pind daan funeral rites at Gaurighat on the banks of the Narmada river on SundayDespite the persuasion by the relatives the girl did not agree and went to court and got married to a person of another religion in front of the magistrate On June 7 following Muslim customs Anamika Dubey changed her name to Uzma Fatima Then her parents and other family members gathered at Gaurighat and conducted funeral rites in the presence of their relativesAngered by the decision of Anamika Dubey her family members initially abandoned her Later they performed the last rites A condolence card was also printed on her demise which was sent to their acquaintances and relatives and invited them to participate in the Pind Daan Sanskar organized on the banks of the Narmada RiverAlso Read Madhya Pradesh Hindutva outfits give young girls lessons in selfdefence to ward off love jihad On Sunday at Gaurighat on the banks of the Narmada the family members performed the rites of Pinddaan with complete rituals Relatives said that they had brought up their daughter Anamika with great affection but she had defamed the whole family by marrying a nonreligion youth As a result they thought that there was no meaning for them to consider their daughter to be alive anymoreGirl s brother Abhishek Dubey said that he had dreams for his sister s marriage but her stubbornness broke all their family aspirations I never thought that I would have to see such days that I would have to do Pind Daan even while I was alive he said