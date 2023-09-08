Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The erstwhile Maharani of the Panna royal family, Jiteshwari Devi, was arrested by the police, on Friday, on charges of violating the Jugalkishore temple norms on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Pandit Devi Prasad Dixit, the priest of the temple while talking to ETV Bharat, said that Maharani Jiteshwari Devi had entered that part of the temple where no one is allowed to go. Maharani Jiteshwari had violated the decorum of the temple and such things never happened in the temple's three hundred years old history, the priest claimed.

Maharani Jiteshwari Devi, on her part, said, "Someone has hatched a conspiracy to defame me. If I have hurt the religious sentiments, then I am ready to seek an apology."

The priest alleged that she violated the dignity of the temple. "A meeting will be convened in this regard. A resolution will be passed barring such incidents in future. We have already lodged a complaint at the police station against her for hurting the religious sentiments."

Officials of the Bhare Bazar police arrested Maharani Jiteshwari Devi Bhare Bazar. She is accused of inciting religious sentiments in the temple. There is a tradition under which the son (male member) of the royal family was supposed to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

But Jiteshwari Devi arrived at the temple to fulfil the tradition. She forcibly entered the sanctum sanctorum and started performing aarti. The incident triggered an uproarious scene. A female guard at the temple evicted the Maharani from the temple.

Also read: Gujarat: Swaminarayan sect removes controversial murals from Hanuman temple after PMO intervention