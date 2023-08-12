MADHYA PRADESH OVER 40 INJURED IN BUS TRUCK COLLISION IN SIDHI HOSPITALISED

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): More than 40 passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck on NH-39 Rewa Sidhi Main Road near Badhaura village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Saturday.

The bus was going from Satna to Singrauli when the accident occurred. Over 50 passengers were on board at that time. Among the injured, the condition of six passengers is stated to be critical. After getting information about the accident, police and administration officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital for treatment. Six seriously injured persons have been referred to Rewa hospital.

According to police sources, the bus belongs to a company named Gautam Travels. It collided head-on with a truck, which was heading towards Rewa. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the accident. Some of the injured people have been admitted in the Sidhi district hospital and rest in the community health centre in Churhat. All injured are currently undergoing treatment, police said.

According to an eyewitness, Ram Rais Saket, after colliding with the truck, the bus overturned on the spot. "Since the accident occurred in the wee hours it is likely that most of the passengers were asleep. Some passengers tried to break the window panes in order to come out of the bus," Saket said.

Police personnel from Churhat, Semaria and Jamodi police stations reached the spot immediately after the accident. Chorhat police station in-charge Pushpendra Mishra said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident took place due to the truck driver's negligence. It has been learnt that the accident occurred in order to save a cow that had come infront of the bus, Mishra said.