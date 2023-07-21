Gwalior: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived on a tour to Gwalior as part of Congress's campaign on Friday got a taste of strident opposition from the BJP, which lampooned her with posters which asked her to take heart from the fact that women and girls are showered with welfare schemes launched by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Gwalior is a stronghold of Jyotiraditya Scindia, an ex-Congress leader and once thought to be close to the Gandhis. The saffron party poster highlighted the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, which is an initiative of the state BJP government for improving the health and educational status of the girls in the poll-bound state. The party often claimed that the scheme seeks to prevent female foeticide and to bring a positive attitude among people towards girl childbirth with the aim of preventing child marriages.

Priyanka was asked to smile over the achievements of the BJP government which attempted to better the life condition of girls and women in the state. One poster said, "Smile Priyanka, you are in Madhya Pradesh where there are 45 lakh Ladli Lakshmi. A girl is getting Rs 1,000 in the household." Raising the issue of the farmers in the second poster, it has been told that the government is giving loan interest waiver money to the farmers, not the bluff of loan waiver. Similarly, another poster said, "Priyanka ji smile, poverty is decreased in Madhya Pradesh, the growth rate is 19.76%."

Another poster said, " In Madhya Pradesh, daughters are not burdens, they are goddesses, millions of daughters are born and receiving fruits of Ladli Laxmi Yojana and elders are now going for pilgrimage by air travel." Priyanka Gandhi also faced opposition from a group of over a hundred women, who went from Rajasthan to vent their grievance over Gandhi's alleged ignorance of the suffering of women in the poll-bound state ruled by Ashok Gehlot.

Sources said as soon as Priyanka reached the mausoleum of Rani Laxmi Bai from the airport, more than a hundred women, who were carrying placards women, started shouting slogans against Gandhi. It was a bit of embarrassment for Priyanka Gandhi, who is a star campaigner of Congress in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, as soon after she got down from the car amid high security, women started throwing leaflets and started shouting slogans against her.

The women vented their grievance over the fact that Priyanka Gandhi is not bothered to visit Rajasthan where alleged atrocities on women are increasing. They alleged that under Ashok Gehlot's regime, crimes against women have been on the rise. According to protesters, girls are being raped in Rajasthan and false cases are being registered but neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi visited the state to inquire about the plight of women.