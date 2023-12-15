MADHYA PRADESH OLD VIDEO OF BJP MLA RAMESHWAR SHARMA WRONGLY LINKED TO NEWLY SWORN IN CHIEF MINISTER MOHAN YADAV

ETV Bharat has fact-checked the video and found that the said video is not of the new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav but an old video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma. The old video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma is being passed as Yadav issuing the threats. A social media user recently put the video of Sharma on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rameshwar Sharma video: Sharma's video statement dates back to August of 2021 when reports said that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised during Muharram procession taken out by the Shia mourners in Ujjain. Following the incident, Rameshwar Sharma had said, "The incident of Ujjain has come to light, we have said that offering Namaz is not prohibited. Do fasts a lot, this is also not prohibited. If you want to take out processions during Muharram, this is also not prohibited. But everyone should understand one thing with open ears, this is India, whatever you do here, you will work only according to the Constitution of Baba Saheb. On Indian soil, if slogans of Pakistan Zindabad are raised, you will be crushed. The law will tighten its grip. We want to tell the Mullahs and Maulvis to conduct a lot of prayers, give education but tell them that this country is Hindustan”.