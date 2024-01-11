Sagar: Nauradehi Sanctuary, which has taken shape as the largest tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh, has been officially named Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, 7th in the state, sources said. The renaming comes after a notification in which the establishment of the tiger reserve was announced in the month of September last year. After getting the status of Tiger Reserve, this sanctuary, which was once known only as the natural habitat of Indian wolves, finds itself as the largest habitat for the big cats.

Apart from 15 tigers and four cubs, the reserve is home to a diversity of flora and fauna including vultures and Indian wolves. It can be recalled that the notification with regard to establishment of the Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve was issued on 20 September 2023 by merging Nauradehi Sanctuary, the largest wildlife sanctuary of Madhya Pradesh, and Rani Durgavati Sanctuary of Damoh district.

The Tiger Reserve was established under the provisions of clause (ii) of sub-section (iv) of section 38V of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (53 of 1972). At present the number of tigers in Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve is 19 in which there are four cubs. The number of tigers in Nauradehi has increased in the last four years.

Under the National Tiger Conservation Plan, tigress Radha and tiger Kishan were released here in 2018 which have helped increase the number of tigers to 19 in just four years. Apart from tigers, the Tiger Reserve also has a distinct identity in vulture conservation. In the last census, Nauradehi Sanctuary stood third place in the state with the counting of vultures to be taken up again.