MADHYA PRADESH NATIONAL BASEBALL PLAYER DIES BY SUICIDE AFTER YOUTH POSTS HER OBJECTIONABLE VIDEO ON SOCIAL MEDIA ACCUSED HELD

Jabalpur A national basketball player died by suicide after a youth allegedly posted her objectionable video on a social media platform Police arrested the accused and are probing the casePolice said the accused Rajan alias Abdul Mansoori who is a sugarcane vendor befriended Sanjana Barkade on social media a year back Sanjana s relatives have alleged that Abdul initially concealed his identity and later pressurised Sanjana to convert her religion When she refused a dispute rose between them After which Sanjana stopped talking to Abdul Angered at this Abdul posted the girl s objectionable video and photographs on social media relatives said The girl repeatedly requested him to delete those posts but the accused did not pay any heed to her The distressed girl finally committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room on June 5 Sanjeevani Nagar police registered a case of suicide and started the investigations Soon it was revealed that Sanjana was being harassed by Abdul and several charges were leveled against him Following which fresh investigations were started with the help of the crime branchAccording to police the accused came to Jabalpur to meet Sanjana and after winning her trust took photographs and made a video of their personal moments After Sanjana stopped talking to Abdul the latter posted the video and photographs on social media He started pressuring Sanjana to talk to him When despite requesting Abdul several times he did not delete the videos Sanjana committed suicideAlso Read Madhya Pradesh Girl student dies by suicideMaya Barkade Sanjana s mother alleged that the accused not only posted her videos but used to pressurise her to convert her religion and threatened to kill her if she refused Barkade also apprehended that the accused kept some of Sanjana s certificates and medals with him Abdul has been booked under various sections of the IPC and investigations are on police added