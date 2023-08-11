Chhindwara: In an inspiring story, a MNREGA labourer from Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh has been invited as a special guest on the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort in national capital New Delhi, sources said. MNREGA worker Batsia Yaduvanshi, a resident of Narsala Gram Panchayat of Chhindwara district in MP had never seen the Prime Minister properly on TV and had not even heard the name of the Red Fort.

But Batsia will be one of the special guests to grace the Indepence Day event at Red Fort in recognition to her hard work and dedication towards the developmental works in her area through the MNREGA scheme. The special invitation to Batsia Bai also comes as a commendation to her attendance in the 100-day annual job guarantee scheme.

Offcials associated with the scheme in the development block said that Batsia Bai has registered the maximum attendance of 95 days in the block. Among other projects, Batsia Bai has worked on the Amrit Sarovar in Narsala being constructed by the Ministry of Rural Development under MNREGA. Reacting to the rare feat of being invited to the Independence Day function in New Delhi this year, Batsia, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat said, “I never thought even in my dreams, but now I will meet the PM and ask for a gift for the development of the village”.

Batsia Bai said her happiness knew bounds when she was informed by the Gram Panchayat Secretary and Employment Assistant that she will be visiting Delhi to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. Secretary Mahendra Bhavarkar said that the Batsia Bai will be among the workers working in Mission Amrit Sarovar to participate as special guests at the Independence Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi on August 15.

Batsia Bai Pati Srichand has been selected from Gram Panchayat Narsala of Mohkhed district panchayat, he said. Pertinently, the Amrit Sarovar mission envisages construction of 75 ponds in each district. As part of the celebration of Independence Day Amrit Mahotsav, with the aim of developing and reviving 75 water bodies in each district across the country, Mission Sarovar was launched on 24 April 2022 with a target to create a total of 50,000 water bodies each spread over an area of about one acre or more, which would contribute to the conservation and augmentation of water resources.