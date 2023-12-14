Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Security forces killed a hardcore Naxalite cadre in a late-night encounter in the Soopkhar forest adjacent to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased Naxalite has been identified as Madkama Hidma alias Chaitu. The 25-year-old Maoist cadre hailed from the Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh. Such encounters have been common in the Soopkhar forest for the last few years as the Naxalites hid in their hideout. However, due to these successive encounters in the district, the Naxalites have been forced to go on the back foot.

Naxalite attacks have been on the rise with several cases of encounters and attacks being reported in the past weeks and months. Three days ago, the Chattisgarh police apprehended four Naxalites allegedly involved in the murder of Bharatiya JP leader Ratan Dubey during the election campaign in Narayanpur. Six days ago, Police personnel had a major encounter with Naxalites in Saranda in which hundreds of rounds of bullets were fired from both sides.

A month ago, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanker. The families of the deceased said they were simple villagers and fell prey to a fake encounter. They demanded an investigation and a fair trial.