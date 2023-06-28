Datia (Madhya Pradesh): At least 12 people are feared killed when a speeding mini truck, they were traveling in, fell into the Buhara River in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Over 18 persons are feared to be injured.

The official confirmation of the deaths is yet to be done. Datia Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma has reached the accident spot.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when the occupants in the truck were going from Bilheti village of Gwalior district to Tikamgarh to attend a wedding ceremony. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle, after which, it fell into the river at around 6 AM. Upon receiving information, police and officials of the district administration reached the mishap spot. Currently, rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has expressed grief over the accident. He has instructed the officials to speed up the rescue work. The Home Minister has given instructions to the officials to provide all possible help to the injured.

Earlier on June 17, three passengers were killed and 15 others injured, when the bus they were travelling in, collided with a dumper in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The mishap occurred near the Devpuri Baba Mandir on the National Highway 44 of Morena district when the bus was going to Delhi from Gwalior, officials of the Saraichola police station had said.

