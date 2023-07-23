Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was left weeping inside the examination hall after her husband tore off her answer sheet as he did not want her to study. The man was intercepted by teachers outside the hall and was later taken away by the police.

The incident came to light in Pichor in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The woman, identified as Aarti Lodhi was attempting her BA final-year paper of Bhoj Open University. The examination was being held at Chhatrasal College.

Aarti was busy writing the answers when her husband, Manmohan Lodhi, a resident of Sankatmochan Colony, suddenly dashed into the examination hall. He directly came to Aarti's desk and without telling anything, he tore off her answer script. The invigilator, who was busy signing some sheets at his desk did not notice Manmohan. Taken aback by her husband's act, Aarti broke down in tears.

Aarti's sobs startled all students of the examination hall who had stopped writing and were staring at the couple. By this time, the invigilator and teachers outside the hall understood what had happened between the two. While leaving the hall, Manmohan was stopped by the teachers. They then informed police about the incident. Police reached the college after sometime and took away the man.

Aarti said that she was pursuing her studies after marriage though her husband opposed it. She said that her husband was against her decision to study. Aarti complained that her husband harasses her often and so she is not returning to her in-laws house.